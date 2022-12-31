Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

HBANP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 136,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,731. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

