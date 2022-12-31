Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the November 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,270,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after buying an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Huntsman by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,719,000 after buying an additional 418,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,176,000 after buying an additional 384,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.