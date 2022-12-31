Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hysan Development Trading Down 1.2 %

HYSNY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

About Hysan Development

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

