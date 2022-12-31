Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hysan Development Trading Down 1.2 %
HYSNY stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.
About Hysan Development
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.