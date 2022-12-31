IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in IDEX by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in IDEX by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

IEX stock opened at $228.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

