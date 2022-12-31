Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.39

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $220.89 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
  • Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00461552 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
  • 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.02913012 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.03 or 0.29534601 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

