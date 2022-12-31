Immutable X (IMX) Price Hits $0.39

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last week, Immutable X has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00002335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $220.89 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002412 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00461552 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $483.69 or 0.02913012 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.03 or 0.29534601 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Immutable X Token Trading
