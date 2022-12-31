Injective Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.87 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00007736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $93.85 million and $4.87 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00463589 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.87 or 0.02975329 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.06 or 0.29664969 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

