InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 61.2% in December

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,713,590. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

