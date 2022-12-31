InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 61.2% in December

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 30th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,276,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS INND remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,527,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,713,590. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnerScope Hearing Technologies (INND)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.