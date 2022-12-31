Insider Buying: Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88) Insider Purchases A$22,500.00 in Stock

Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88 – Get Rating) insider Noel Ong acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($15,202.70).

Taiton Resources Stock Performance

Taiton Resources Company Profile

Taiton Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. It focusses on projects in Western Australia and South Australia. The company was formerly known as Syngas Limited and changed its name to Taiton Resources Limited in February 2021. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.

