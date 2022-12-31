Insider Buying: Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88) Insider Purchases A$22,500.00 in Stock

Taiton Resources Ltd (ASX:T88 – Get Rating) insider Noel Ong acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,500.00 ($15,202.70).
Taiton Resources Stock Performance
Taiton Resources Company Profile
Taiton Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. It focusses on projects in Western Australia and South Australia. The company was formerly known as Syngas Limited and changed its name to Taiton Resources Limited in February 2021. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Taiton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.