Insider Selling: Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Insider Sells £32,647.65 in Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) insider Greg Madison sold 466,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08), for a total transaction of £32,647.65 ($39,400.98).

Shield Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shield Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.52 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.88.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of clinical stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anemia in adults.

