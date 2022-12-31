Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $406,812.50 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $406,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,367.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.7 %

TriNet Group stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $103.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in TriNet Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TNET shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

