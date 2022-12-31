Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Down 5.6%

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 97,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 76,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Integra Resources Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

