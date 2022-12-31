Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Integrated BioPharma Trading Down 15.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:INBP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.08.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized healthcare providers.

