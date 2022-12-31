International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

