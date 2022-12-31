Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Reduced by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth $8,039,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $389.22 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $647.35. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.58.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.