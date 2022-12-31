Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVC opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. Invacare has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%.

In other news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invacare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

