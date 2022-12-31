Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1,005.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 56,597 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

