Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93.

