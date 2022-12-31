Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.