Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
BSMP stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $26.02.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
