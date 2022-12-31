Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Invesco Stock Down 1.7 %

Invesco stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

