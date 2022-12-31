Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.28. 37,858,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,378,888. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $402.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $288.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

