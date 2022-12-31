Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Boosted by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 11.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $141.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

