Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 84,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,159. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.22 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19.

