Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,154 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.