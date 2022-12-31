Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $214.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.