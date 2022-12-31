Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.86.

