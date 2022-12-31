Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases 531 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

