Investment Advisory Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

