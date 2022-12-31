Invitoken Price Reaches $1.62 on Major Exchanges (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Invitoken has a total market capitalization of $4.51 billion and approximately $86,983.27 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00009808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002422 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461577 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.03004097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.06 or 0.29536183 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken’s genesis date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io.
Invitoken Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Invitoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invitoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.