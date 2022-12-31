Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
IOBCF stock remained flat at $16.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.
About Ion Beam Applications
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ion Beam Applications (IOBCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.