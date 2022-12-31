Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

IOBCF stock remained flat at $16.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. Ion Beam Applications has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

