IOTA (MIOTA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.94 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $469.47 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001021 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006036 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010848 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
