IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IQE Stock Performance

IQE stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. IQE has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get IQE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.