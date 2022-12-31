iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 5th Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.