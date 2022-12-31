iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

