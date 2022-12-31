iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,146 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,542 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,046 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

