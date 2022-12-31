iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

