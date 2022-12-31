iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stake Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,292,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,854 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.