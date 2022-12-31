iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Boosted by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.42. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $85.43 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

