iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

