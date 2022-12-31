iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 46,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,806. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.