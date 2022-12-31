iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the November 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DMXF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.27. 46,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,806. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,940,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter.

