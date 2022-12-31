iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Up 47.9% in December

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $34.05. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

