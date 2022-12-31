iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $65.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

