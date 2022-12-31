iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

