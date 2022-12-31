iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 622,700 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the November 30th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,899,000 after buying an additional 1,624,398 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,581,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,199,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 1,975.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 264,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 251,368 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,352,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 1,040,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.