iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 3.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.75. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.