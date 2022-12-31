iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Short Interest Up 37.7% in December

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the November 30th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,499,000 after buying an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI opened at $47.50 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $66.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

