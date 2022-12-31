iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ENZL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.
iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.