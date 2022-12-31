iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the November 30th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ENZL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth about $236,000.

