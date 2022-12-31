iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,244 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78.

