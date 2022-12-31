iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.24. 3,218,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,930. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $308.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.