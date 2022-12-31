iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
