iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Amarillo National Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $83.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

